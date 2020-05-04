Quick links

Reports: Club to offer Newcastle loanee in swap deal for big-name Liverpool striker target

General view inside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between RB Leipzig and Celtic at Red Bull Arena on October 25, 2018 in Leipzig, Germany.
Inter Milan could offer Valentino Lazaro in a deal for Timo Werner.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen at Red Bull Arena on February 15, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany.

According to Tuttosport and Sempre Inter, Inter Milan are prepared to offer Newcastle United loanee Valentino Lazaro to RB Leipzig in a deal for Liverpool target Timo Werner.

It's claimed that Inter are in a battle with Juventus for Werner's signature, and believe they can lure Leipzig into a deal by offering up Lazaro.

The Austrian wing back is currently on loan at Newcastle United, but despite the Magpies having an option to turn the move permanent, Inter are looking to use him as bait.

 

Their logic is fairly sound; Lazaro has history with the Red Bull group having emerged with Red Bull Salzburg, he's already been a success in Germany with Hertha Berlin and Leipzig wanted him in January according to the Daily Star.

Lazaro could be a versatile option for Leipzig, in a move which may disappoint Newcastle – as well as Liverpool given their pursuit of striker Werner.

The Independent recently noted that Liverpool are interested in Werner, but Sky Sports claim that even though the German wants the move, they don't intend to pay his £52million release clause.

Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United FC (23) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on February 01, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United...

That may be a ploy to get Werner for cheaper in light of the ongoing global pandemic, but it does open the door for another club to try and sign him.

Inter are now trying to do just that by offering up Lazaro, and it could see two Premier League clubs miss out on important summer targets.

General view inside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between RB Leipzig and Celtic at Red Bull Arena on October 25, 2018 in Leipzig, Germany.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

