Reported Everton target deemed better than Paul Pogba has made a decision

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Lazio star Luis Alberto.

Reported Everton target Luis Alberto has announced on Instagram that he is going to sign a new contract with his club Lazio.

The former Liverpool man, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, has said that he will renew his current contract at Lazio until 2025.

According to Corriere della Sera, Everton are interested in signing the 27-year-old Spain international this summer.

Luis Alberto said on Instagram, as transcribed by Football Italia: "We’re negotiating and I believe I’ll renew until 2025. This is my best year of my career, I love this team and we’re formidable.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Luis Alberto has scored four goals and provided 12 assists in 25 Serie A matches for Lazio so far this season.

The Spaniard made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Italian club this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer will open.

Highly rated

Luis Alberto may have struggled to make an impact in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool, but the 27-year-old has done well since his move to Lazio and has taken his game to another level.

Legendary Italian coach Marcello Lippi recently told TMW Radio that he would choose Luis Albero ahead of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba because he has “great quality” (click here to read more).