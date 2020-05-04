Quick links

Report: West Ham leading race to sign six-figure teenager this summer

A general view of London Stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on August 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United are reportedly keen on Mohamed Konate.

According to The Mirror (May 3rd, page 67), West Ham United are leading the race for young defender Mohamed Konate ahead of the transfer window.

It's claimed that the Hammers are keen to push for a deal for Konate, and he could cost just £400,000 in a potential bargain.

 

The report does though add that three other clubs – Benfica, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne – are also keen on Konate, meaning a real race could ensue.

West Ham are thought to be in pole position though, having seemingly been impressed with Konate's displays for AC Black Stars in Mali this season.

Konate's talent and potential has seen him start at just 17 this season, and he has been noted as one of Mali's top young talents for the future.

A detailed view inside the dressing room as a pennant and a captains armband are seen prior to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group E match between Mali and France at Gdynia Stadium on May...

West Ham did sign one young centre back last summer in Goncalo Cardoso, but could bring in another one this summer with a deal for Konate.

Given the global pandemic, West Ham may not have big money to spend, so a six-figure deal for a player they believe can have a big future may be the sort of move the Hammers need to make when the transfer window opens.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

