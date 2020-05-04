Report: West Ham leading race to sign six-figure teenager this summer

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Mohamed Konate.

According to The Mirror (May 3rd, page 67), West Ham United are leading the race for young defender Mohamed Konate ahead of the transfer window.

It's claimed that the Hammers are keen to push for a deal for Konate, and he could cost just £400,000 in a potential bargain.

The report does though add that three other clubs – Benfica, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne – are also keen on Konate, meaning a real race could ensue.

West Ham are thought to be in pole position though, having seemingly been impressed with Konate's displays for AC Black Stars in Mali this season.

Konate's talent and potential has seen him start at just 17 this season, and he has been noted as one of Mali's top young talents for the future.

West Ham did sign one young centre back last summer in Goncalo Cardoso, but could bring in another one this summer with a deal for Konate.

Given the global pandemic, West Ham may not have big money to spend, so a six-figure deal for a player they believe can have a big future may be the sort of move the Hammers need to make when the transfer window opens.