Report: Signing £45m man now impossible for Arsenal, double-swoop could happen instead

Arsenal are most likely to make a double-swoop to bring in Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari this summer, rather than to spend big.

Arsenal signing Thomas Partey has become ‘impossible’ according to the Daily Mirror, as he is simply out of his price-range.

Arsenal are thought to only have a limited budget and even though Partey was a top target of Mikel Arteta, it seems that the £45-million rated midfielder (Telegraph) will not be moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal also had eyes of Dayot Upamecano and Axel Disasi, but it seems that both centre-backs could also be difficult to acquire.

Instead, Arsenal are more likely to stick with what they already have and convert Pablo Mari’s and Cedric Soares’s loan deals into permanent moves.

Mari has looked solid at the back since arriving at Arsenal in January, but Cedric has failed to make any sort of impact due to injury.

The pair could strengthen Arsenal’s squad, but if no other new arrivals follow then it would surely be a disappointment for the North London side.

The flaws in Arsenal’s squad have been clear to see this term, and the signings of Mari and Cedric on their own are unlikely to be enough to help Arteta’s side compete back at the top end of the table.