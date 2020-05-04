Report: Newcastle want to sign another Barcelona talent, could join Coutinho in double raid

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Carles Alena.

According to Marca, Newcastle United are interested in landing Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena this summer as they plot major reinforcements.

With Newcastle's long-awaited takeover on the verge of completion, the club should have big money to spend thanks to the funds of the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

A host of players have been linked with moves to St James' Park, and it's claimed that the Magpies are eyeing up two Barcelona players.

Philippe Coutinho is believed to be one target, but it's added that teammate Alena is also wanted in what could be a double raid on the Catalan giants.

Barcelona need to sell fringe players this summer in order to raise funds for their own business, and both Alena and Coutinho could be on the chopping block this summer.

Coutinho isn't wanted having failed to really impress consistently on loan at Bayern Munich, whilst Alena will be returning from his loan spell at Real Betis with little chance of first-team football at the Camp Nou.

The 22-year-old was once tipped as the heir to Andres Inieista and Xavi in the Barca midfield, but has only made 39 appearances for the club having failed to really kick on, and could now be sold.

Able to play centrally or in from the right flank, Alena needs to find a home – and Newcastle could offer him that alongside Coutinho in an interesting double raid to start the new era.