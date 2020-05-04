Report: Newcastle reignite interest in January target, player has Premier League dream

Newcastle United reportedly want to sign Ibrahim Sangare this summer.

According to The Express, Newcastle United are interested in signing Ibrahim Sangare from Toulouse in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Newcastle scouts have been looking at Sangare for 18 months.

Toulouse had put a value of £22 million on the 22-year-old midfielder, but after being relegated from Ligue 1 and due to him out of contract next summer, they will have to sell for a reduced price, according to the report.

The Express has claimed that Newcastle wanted to sign Sangare in the January transfer window, but the Magpies decided against making a move because of the prospect of overpaying for him.

The report has added that the Ivory Coast international midfielder dreams of playing in the Premier League.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sangare made 25 appearances in Ligue 1 for Toulouse this season, providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the league, scoring one goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.