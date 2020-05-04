Quick links

Report: Liverpool lead the way for £90m star, even though Everton want him

John Verrall
19th May 2019, Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy; Serie A football, Napoli versus Inter Milan; Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli
Everton and Liverpool are both said to be keen on Kalidou Koulibaly.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli during training on January 24, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

According to Gazetta Dello Sport, Liverpool are in pole position to sign Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of Everton.

The Napoli centre-back has been linked with both Merseyside clubs going into the summer transfer window, but it seems that Liverpool are the front runners to sign him.

Gazzetta dello Sport had explained how Everton wanted to bring Koulibaly to Goodison Park, with Carlo Ancelotti eager to snap up the powerful centre-back.

 

But Liverpool have now apparently decided that Koulibaly could be a great addition at Anfield, and it is thought that he is closer to moving to Anfield.

If Liverpool are to sign Koulibaly he would be an extremely expensive addition.

Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Lecce at Stadio San Paolo on February 09, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

Napoli reportedly want £90 million for the Senegalese international (The Times), as they would prefer to keep him.

Koulibaly is considered one of the best centre-backs in world football, and a potential partnership with Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool could be very difficult to break down.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

