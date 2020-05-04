Report: Liverpool lead the way for £90m star, even though Everton want him

Everton and Liverpool are both said to be keen on Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to Gazetta Dello Sport, Liverpool are in pole position to sign Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of Everton.

The Napoli centre-back has been linked with both Merseyside clubs going into the summer transfer window, but it seems that Liverpool are the front runners to sign him.

Gazzetta dello Sport had explained how Everton wanted to bring Koulibaly to Goodison Park, with Carlo Ancelotti eager to snap up the powerful centre-back.

But Liverpool have now apparently decided that Koulibaly could be a great addition at Anfield, and it is thought that he is closer to moving to Anfield.

If Liverpool are to sign Koulibaly he would be an extremely expensive addition.

Napoli reportedly want £90 million for the Senegalese international (The Times), as they would prefer to keep him.

Koulibaly is considered one of the best centre-backs in world football, and a potential partnership with Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool could be very difficult to break down.