Report: Fit-again player hopes to be at Newcastle next season, decision imminent

Andy Carroll is out of contract at Newcastle United this summer.

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll has recovered from his injury and is fit again.

However, according to the report, the future of the former Liverpool and West Ham United striker is uncertain, as he is out of contract at Newcastle this summer.

The 31-year-old has not played enough matches for the Magpies to trigger an automatic extension, and the Premier League club will have to let him know of their decision by May 16, according to the report.

It has been added that Newcastle want Carroll to stay with the team until the end of the season (if it resumes), and that the Englishman is hoping to stay at St. James’ Park next season as well.

No future at Newcastle United

Carroll, now in his second spell at Newcastle, has made just four starts and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League for Steve Bruce’s side so far this season, providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Given the striker’s injury issues and his relatively low impact on the team this season, it is hard to see the Magpies hand him a new deal this summer.