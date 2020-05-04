Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Everton now want 6ft 3in midfielder they opted against last summer

Subhankar Mondal
Lille's Renato Sanches (R) and Toulouse's Ibrahim Sangare during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Toulouse FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 22, 2020 in Lille, France.
Everton are reportedly interested in Ibrahim Sangare.

According to The Express, Everton are interested in signing Ibrahim Sangare from Toulouse in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Toffees have scouted the midfielder for the past 18 months and opted against signing him last summer, moving for Jean-Philippe Gbamin for £22.5 million instead.

Toulouse wanted £22 million as transfer fee for the 22-year-old 6ft 3in midfielder this summer, but after being relegated from Ligue 1 and due to him out of contract in 2021, they will have to settle for a reduced price, according to the report.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sangare made 25 appearances in Ligue 1 for Toulouse this season, providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the league, scoring one goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Toulouse's Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare (L) vies with Lyon's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele during the French L1 football match Lyon vs Toulouse, on March 3, 2019 at the Groupama...

Good signing for Everton?

Sangare is a very good and talented young midfielder who can only get better in the coming years.

Everton could do with refreshing the midfield department this summer, and the Ivory Coast international would be a smart signing for a relatively low fee amid the economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, while Ligue 1 has already been called.

Rennes' Tunisian midfielder Wahib Khazri (R) vies with Toulouse's Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare during the French L1 football match Rennes vs Toulouse on April 29, 2018 at the Roazhon...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

