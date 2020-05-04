Quick links

Report: Club willing to let manager leave amid claims Newcastle's new owners want him

Newcastle United continue to be linked with Lucien Favre.

According to Foot Mercato, Borussia Dortmund are preparing to part ways with boss Lucien Favre amid links to Newcastle United.

It's claimed that there are a number of potential replacements being named over in the German media, with Favre's position at Signal Iduna Park looking a little unstable.

The Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain has left some fans calling for Favre to go, and whilst he's only out of contract in 2021, he could be let go.

 

The report states that Favre 'will not be retained' by Dortmund, and he is a top target for Newcastle United if they can't land Mauricio Pochettino.

That likely means that Dortmund will either part ways with Favre this summer or merely not stand in his way should he want to leave the club this summer.

Newcastle have eyed up the 62-year-old for their new era, with the club's imminent owners no doubt considering a splash to replace Steve Bruce.

Favre has impressed in charge of Borussia Monchengladbach, OGC Nice and now Dortmund, bringing a progressive style of football to each of those clubs whilst developing young players.

The Swiss boss could be a decent appointment for Newcastle on that basis, and it seems that Dortmund won't stand in his way if he wants to go.

