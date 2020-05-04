Report: Club secretly move to stop Spurs signing £88m star, Mourinho allegedly asked for him

Tottenham Hotspur seemingly won't be signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic any time soon.

According to Sky Italia, Lazio have secretly added another year to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's contract amid links with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that whilst publications have Milinkovic-Savic's contract as ending in 2023, Lazio have actually added another year to that, which hadn't been publicised until now.

That strengthens Lazio's attempts to keep him, and means they can hike up their valuation once again, this time to around €100million (£88million) whilst giving him a pay rise on his current £50,000-a-week deal.

Just days ago, the Daily Mail reported that Tottenham were in the race to sign Milinkovic-Savic, and that boss Jose Mourinho had specifically asked the club to land him.

Mourinho wanted Milinkovic-Savic at Manchester United, so it's no huge shock to hear that he wants him at Tottenham too, but a move seemingly won't be happening now.

Spurs are in no position to splash £88million on one player in light of the global pandemic, and Lazio's secret deal surely rules Tottenham out of the race now.

The Serbian, 25, is one of the top box-to-box midfielders in Europe given his outstanding power and technical ability, whilst he has also picked up five goals and seven assists this season.

If Mourinho wants a midfielder, he will have to find one much cheaper than Milinkovic-Savic, as this rumour has seemingly been killed off before it really got going.