Report: Brendan Rodgers leading race for Newcastle and Everton target

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United, Everton and Leicester City among other clubs.

According to The Scottish Sun, Leicester City are leading the race for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, with Newcastle United and Everton also interested in the Ibrox star.

It has been reported that Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace all have watched Morelos in action for Rangers.

However, according to the report, it is Brendan Rodgers’s Leicester who are leading the chase for the 23-year-old striker.

The Premier League and the Scottish Premiership are suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Rangers stay?

Morelos is the best striker currently on the books of Rangers, who may not be willing to sell him this summer if they are to challenge bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title next season.

Moreover, the Gers may not get a lot in transfer fees for the 23-year-old striker due to the economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.

Morelos has made 18 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring 12 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.