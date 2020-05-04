Report: Arsenal refusing to give up on signing talented playmaker, stepping up chase now

Arsenal are said to be keen on bringing in Real Madrid youngster Cesar Gelabert.

Arsenal are refusing to give up on potentially signing Cesar Gelabert from Real Madrid, according to AS.

Arsenal have been keen on the youngster, whose future at Madrid is currently uncertain.

Gelabert has just over a year left on his contract with Madrid, which means that Arsenal could attempt to make a move to get him in the summer.

Unfortunately for the Gunners Gelabert is said to be edging closer and closer to penning new terms at the Bernabeu.

However, Arsenal are not giving up on 19-year-old midfielder and are actually stepping up their attempts to get him now.

The Gunners appear to believe that Gelabert has an extremely bright future, with Mikel Arteta keen to add him to his squad.

Gelabert is currently a bit of an unknown quantity, as he is yet to make his senior Madrid debut.

However, he is very highly regarded by the Spanish club, and if Arsenal were to land the teenaged playmaker this summer he could be an exciting addition for the future.