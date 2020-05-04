Report: Arsenal player keen to play in Champions League, major dilemma for club

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out of contract at Arsenal next summer.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to play in the Champions League.

La Liga outfit Barcelona and Serie A club Inter Milan are interested in signing Aubameyang from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to the report.

It has also been added that the Gunners are facing a “major dilemma” on the 30-year-old striker, as he is out of contract at the North London outfit in the summer of 2021.

Stats

Aubameyang is arguably the best player on the books of Arsenal at the moment and has consistently scored goals.

According to WhoScored, the Gabon international striker has scored 17 goals in the league so far this season and found the net 22 times in the Premier League in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Arsenal stay?

While Arsenal could get a decent transfer fee if they sell Aubameyang this summer even amid the economic uncertainty, him staying at the club would enhance the Gunners’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table next season.