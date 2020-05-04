Report: Arsenal and Leeds United wanted £300,000 signing; both have failed

Leeds United have missed out on Sunderland's Joe Hugill.

According to Manchester Evening News, Arsenal and Leeds United both wanted to sign Sunderland talent Joe Hugill, but have lost out to Manchester United.

It's claimed that Arsenal and Leeds were both right in the mix for Hugill's signature, alongside Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, Manchester United have now swooped in, and believe they're close to finalising a £300,000 move to sign Hugill this summer.

German sides were also thought to be keen on Hugill, though no Bundesliga clubs have actually made offers for the 16-year-old attacker.

The report notes how Arsenal managed to beat United to former Sunderland talent Sam Greenwood in 2019, but haven't been successful with Hugill this time.

Similarly, Leeds raided Sunderland to sign Morten Spencer last summer, and wanted to repeat the move by signing Hugill, but have fallen short.

The teenager has scored twice in Premier League 2 and once in the Under-18 Premier League this season, and will now hope to kick on when his United move is confirmed.