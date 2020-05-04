Quick links

Report: Arsenal among 3 English clubs who’ve asked about £135k-a-week player, his stance

Subhankar Mondal
Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Villarreal v FC Barcelona at the Estadio de la Ceramica on April 2, 2019 in Castellon Spain
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on April 23, 2019 in Vitoria Gasteiz Spain

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are among three clubs in England who have asked about Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti.

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that Manchester United and Chelsea have also asked about the 26-year-old central defender.

However, according to the report, the France international does not want to leave Barcelona and is happy at the Spanish giants.

The report has added that Umtiti - who earns €8 million per season (£7.04m per year/£135,000 per week) as salary, according to Sport - has told Barca not to listen to offers for him this summer.

 

Missing out

Arsenal could do with refreshing their defence this summer, and despite Umtiti’s injury issues, he would be a very good signing for the Gunners and enhance their quality at the back.

However, Barcelona are a massive club and regularly compete for top honours, and it would make sense for the former Lyon star to stay at Camp Nou.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open, or how much clubs will be willing to - or able to - spend.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Villarreal v FC Barcelona at the Estadio de la Ceramica on April 2, 2019 in Castellon Spain

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

