Report: Arsenal among 3 English clubs who’ve asked about £135k-a-week player, his stance

Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are among three clubs in England who have asked about Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti.

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that Manchester United and Chelsea have also asked about the 26-year-old central defender.

However, according to the report, the France international does not want to leave Barcelona and is happy at the Spanish giants.

The report has added that Umtiti - who earns €8 million per season (£7.04m per year/£135,000 per week) as salary, according to Sport - has told Barca not to listen to offers for him this summer.

Missing out

Arsenal could do with refreshing their defence this summer, and despite Umtiti’s injury issues, he would be a very good signing for the Gunners and enhance their quality at the back.

However, Barcelona are a massive club and regularly compete for top honours, and it would make sense for the former Lyon star to stay at Camp Nou.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open, or how much clubs will be willing to - or able to - spend.