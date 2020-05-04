Report: £45m player wants to join Arsenal this summer

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reportedly want to sign Thomas Partey this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey wants to join Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the 26-year-old has a release clause of £45 million, but Atletico could accept a swap deal as they have an interest in Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The report has added that Partey has told those close to him that he wants to play in the Premier League and would like to switch to the Gunners this summer, with the North London outfit interested in securing his services.

Good signing for Arsenal?

Partey is a very good defensive midfielder who would make Arsenal much better in the middle of the park.

The Ghana international has progressed well at Atletico, and he is ready to move to the Premier League.

If Atletico are interested in Lacazette, then it would make sense for the Gunners to try to do a swap deal with the Spanish outfit, as that would help both clubs amid the economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.