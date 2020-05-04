Report: £30m striker has become Arteta's top target to sign for Arsenal this summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be keen to snap up Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard in the summer transfer window.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has become Arsenal’s top target this summer, according to The Daily Express.

Arsenal are on the look out for a new number nine, as it is thought that Mikel Arteta could have to make big changes up-front in the coming months.

Arsenal are in real danger of losing both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in the same transfer window now, with the two striker’s futures uncertain.

Aubameyang and Lacazette are both entering the final year of their contracts and Arsenal have been unable to agree new terms.

Signing a striker now has become a top priority at Arsenal, and it seems that Edouard has leapt to the top of their list of targets.

Edouard has enjoyed a wonderful season in Scotland with Celtic, where he has netted 27 goals and claimed 19 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

While he would be making a step up to represent Arsenal the signs are that the 22-year-old could cope with the demands of playing in the Premier League and at the Emirates Stadium.

And it seems that Arteta is now very keen for Edouard to arrive, even though Celtic are not thought to want to sell him for any less than £30 million (Daily Record).