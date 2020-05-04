Referee says he can't believe he didn't give Tottenham player a red card

It is just over four years since Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Mark Clattenberg has admitted that he now cannot believe that he didn’t send Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier off in the famous ‘Battle of the Bridge’ clash.

It is now just over four years since Tottenham met Chelsea in what was one of the most hot-tempered games in Premier League history.

With Tottenham challenging for the title, Chelsea’s players went on record before the game to suggest that they would love nothing more than to knock their London rivals out of the race to finish first.

Spurs were fired up by the comments, and they raced into a 2-0 lead at Chelsea’s home.

However, in the second-half, Spurs seemed to lose their cool - as Chelsea turned things around to claim a 2-2 draw.

Tottenham’s players’ frustrations ended up being taken out on Chelsea’s with a huge amount of violent challenges being put in during the contest.

Dier could have received straight reds for his tackles of Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas, but instead he only picked up a yellow during the contest.

And Clattenberg admits that when he looks back on the game he simply cannot believe he didn’t give the England international a red card during the contest.

4 years and still don't know. Scratching my head to why!! — Mark Clattenburg (@clattenburg1975) May 2, 2020