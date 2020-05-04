Psych! game app: Review and how to play!

Socialising during lockdown has brought its challenges, but with the app Psych! you can play a game with your friends and family from wherever you are which taps into old memories and hilarious scenarios.

Psych! is an app by Ellen Degeneres, who brought us another fan favourite game Head's Up. Psych! allows you to play a game, similar to Cards Against Humanity, on your phone with friends miles apart.

The game can be brutal and is personalised as it asks you questions about the people you're playing, which you answer anonymously.

Everyone votes for the funniest answers and the aim of the game is to think of the most amusing responses and be crowned the winner by gathering the most votes. If you like roasting your friends and family and have endless inside jokes then this is the game for you.

Pyschis a great app to rip the piss out of each other during this pandemic crisis .. you're welcome! — DáireGeraghty (@DaireG23) 26 March 2020

What is Pysch! the app?

Pysch! is a game created by Ellen Degeneres and is published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It is the perfect party game, but the good thing about it is that it can be played remotely, so you don't have to be with the people you're playing with.

The game works like this: everyone who wants to play joins the game and the game asks a question using the names of the people in the game such as 'You find out Grace is in Jail. What did they do to get there?'. Everyone playing submits an answer which appears anonymously and everyone votes on the funniest answer, after which the names of the people who put each answer are revealed.

How to play Pysch!

Download the app onto your device

Enter your name and add a photo by clicking on the profile picture icon in the top right corner

If someone you're playing with has started the game then you select 'Join game' and enter the code they have been given

If you're the game master select 'Start game'- you will be given a game code to share with your friends playing so they can join the game

A question about someone in the game will appear and you have to think of a funny answer as quick as you can

Once everyone has submitted an answer they will all appear on the screen, but won't say who submitted each one

Vote on which you find the funniest (you can't vote for your own)

Once you've voted you will be told who you voted for, who voted for yours and how many votes each person's answer got, as well as who wrote each one.

The votes add up each round and the winner at the end of the round is the person who has collected the most votes.

Not gonna have any friends to reunite with after lockdown if we keep playing this psych game — GT (@GTaylor_x) 3 May 2020