'Please don't do this': Some West Ham fans react after hearing potential in and out deals

Olly Dawes
West Ham United fans enjoy the atmosphere during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on May 5, 2018 in Leicester, England.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have been linked with selling Sebastien Haller.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

West Ham United may be hoping to bring in a new striker this summer, but the global pandemic may just halt any spending plans they had in mind.

The Hammers saw Sebastien Haller blow hot and cold in his first Premier League campaign, whilst Albian Ajeti is already a forgotten man after less than a year at the club.

David Moyes would no doubt another striker to come in, and one bizarre rumour emerged over the weekend involving Frenchman Haller.

 

The Express claim that West Ham could axe Haller in order to try and fund other moves, with one potential replacement in mind – Michy Batshuayi.

West Ham fans are all too familiar with the Belgian being linked with a move to the club, as he has been touted as a Hammers target since his Marseille days.

Yet the report states that Batshuayi would cost £40million, and it's hard to see West Ham selling Haller just to go and spend a similar fee on the Chelsea striker.

Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 17, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

West Ham fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, believing that selling Haller to buy Batshuayi would be an 'awful' piece of business and a 'bad idea'.

Others begged West Ham not to do these deals, believing that Haller is a better player and needs to be utilised properly rather than sold after just a year at the club.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

