'Please don't do this': Some West Ham fans react after hearing potential in and out deals

West Ham United have been linked with selling Sebastien Haller.

West Ham United may be hoping to bring in a new striker this summer, but the global pandemic may just halt any spending plans they had in mind.

The Hammers saw Sebastien Haller blow hot and cold in his first Premier League campaign, whilst Albian Ajeti is already a forgotten man after less than a year at the club.

David Moyes would no doubt another striker to come in, and one bizarre rumour emerged over the weekend involving Frenchman Haller.

The Express claim that West Ham could axe Haller in order to try and fund other moves, with one potential replacement in mind – Michy Batshuayi.

West Ham fans are all too familiar with the Belgian being linked with a move to the club, as he has been touted as a Hammers target since his Marseille days.

Yet the report states that Batshuayi would cost £40million, and it's hard to see West Ham selling Haller just to go and spend a similar fee on the Chelsea striker.

West Ham fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, believing that selling Haller to buy Batshuayi would be an 'awful' piece of business and a 'bad idea'.

Others begged West Ham not to do these deals, believing that Haller is a better player and needs to be utilised properly rather than sold after just a year at the club.

That would be an awful piece of business — John (@0703jab) May 3, 2020

If the rumours are true about selling Haller and getting Batshuayi I give up.



THIS GUY NEEDS TO BE PLAYED TO HIS STRENGTHS https://t.co/IYk4le9TGS — Samzini (@Samcam06) May 3, 2020

Imagine if this happens, such a backwards club at times — _C (@__Caulaywhu) May 3, 2020

Haller is a better player — Andrew Barker (@barkerandi) May 3, 2020

Pls be a fake rumour — Jack Dooley (@jackdooley1999) May 3, 2020

Not that I believe this article but this would be the worst decision ever — Matt (@MattyWHU_) May 3, 2020

lmaooooooo PLEASE don’t do this — connor brooks (@connorbroooks) May 3, 2020