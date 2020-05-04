Player Arsenal sold last summer could be on the move again

David Ospina left Arsenal on a permanent basis for Napoli in the summer of 2019.

David Ospina did not have a great spell at Arsenal, and he must have thought that he was going to fare better at Napoli.

The 31-year-old Colombia international goalkeeper spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Napoli from Arsenal and made the move permanent last summer.

The goalkeeper moved to Arsenal from Nice in 2014 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £3.6 million.

As reported by The Sun, the Gunners were paid £3.1 million by Napoli as transfer fee in the summer of 2019.

Ospina was able to make only 70 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners during his spell at the Emirates Stadium, and there was no surprise that he decided to cut ties for good with the Premier League club last summer.

However, it seems that the Colombian will be on the move again. The goalkeeper’s agent Lucas Jaramillo has said that Alex Meret could dislodge Ospina as the first-choice goalkeeper next season, meaning that the former Arsenal man could be on the move again this summer.

Football in Italy - and in England - is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens.

Area Napoli quotes Jaramillo as saying about Ospina, as translated by Football Italia: “He battled with Meret to be the starter and Gattuso gave him confidence. David knows how to play with his feet and that’s what the Napoli coach likes.

"Despite that, the club has invested a lot in Meret and a decision on [Ospina’s] future will be made in the summer.”