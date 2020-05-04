Quick links

Player Arsenal sold last summer could be on the move again

Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina (L) and Arsenal's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny (C) appeal to the linesman against the second penalty during the English FA Cup third round...
David Ospina left Arsenal on a permanent basis for Napoli in the summer of 2019.

David Ospina of Arsenal in action during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Doncaster Rovers at Emirates Stadium on September 20, 2017 in London, England.

David Ospina did not have a great spell at Arsenal, and he must have thought that he was going to fare better at Napoli.

The 31-year-old Colombia international goalkeeper spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Napoli from Arsenal and made the move permanent last summer.

The goalkeeper moved to Arsenal from Nice in 2014 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £3.6 million.

As reported by The Sun, the Gunners were paid £3.1 million by Napoli as transfer fee in the summer of 2019.

 

Ospina was able to make only 70 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners during his spell at the Emirates Stadium, and there was no surprise that he decided to cut ties for good with the Premier League club last summer.

However, it seems that the Colombian will be on the move again. The goalkeeper’s agent Lucas Jaramillo has said that Alex Meret could dislodge Ospina as the first-choice goalkeeper next season, meaning that the former Arsenal man could be on the move again this summer.

Football in Italy - and in England - is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens.

Area Napoli quotes Jaramillo as saying about Ospina, as translated by Football Italia: “He battled with Meret to be the starter and Gattuso gave him confidence. David knows how to play with his feet and that’s what the Napoli coach likes.

"Despite that, the club has invested a lot in Meret and a decision on [Ospina’s] future will be made in the summer.”

Napoli's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina celebrates after his team opened the scoring during the UEFA Champions League group C football match Napoli vs Red Star Belgrade on November 28,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

