How much of Once Upon a Virus is true? Investigating new YouTube video!

‘Once upon a virus…’ is a YouTube video of two Lego-like figurines arguing about the Chinese and American responses to the pandemic. Whilst it is clearly a piece of Chinese propaganda, many people are agreeing with some of the valid points and arguments being made, but how much of it is true?

Despite only being uploaded for a few days, ‘Once upon a virus…’ has caused quite a stir on the internet. Originally uploaded on April 30th, the video has more than one million views and has been shared by thousands of people on social media.

The video features a Lego Terracotta soldier wearing a facemask arguing with the Statue of Liberty about the response to the coronavirus. Starting in December, the video describes the timeline of the pandemic, from China’s identification of the virus to the WHO to the consequences felt by America for failing to respond in time.

Produced by the New China TV YouTube channel, there is currently a disclaimer attached to the video itself claiming that the owning company “Xinhua is funded in whole or in part by the Chinese government.” Whilst this is obviously a piece of Chinese propaganda, many viewers are openly discussing the points made.

What happens in Once Upon a Virus on YouTube?

The video has the Terracotta soldier reporting how China responded to the coronavirus pandemic from December to April and the State of Liberty disputing each of the arguments he makes.

China starts by saying that 'a new virus has been identified, it's dangerous and everyone should wear masks' but America argues that 'the virus is not dangerous and people don’t need to wear masks'.

Statue of Liberty then describes China going into lockdown as “A violation of human rights” and the hospital that they built in 10 days as a “concentration camp.” The solider claims the numbers are dropping in February, but the statue accuses him of falsifying data and lying.

The video ends with the Statue of Liberty (now on an IV drip) saying “We are correct. Even though we contradict ourselves” and the soldier replying “That’s what I love about you Americans. Your consistency.”

Is any of Once Upon a Virus true?

The simple answer is, yes. Some of the arguments made on both sides are valid, but we have to take this video with an extremely large pinch of salt.

Initially, the Chinese government did play down the risk that coronavirus posed to humanity and there are legitimate sources claiming that they have faked the infection numbers.

Dr Lee Wen Liang was a whistle-blower for the emerging disease and was forced to sign an apology letter by the police before he passed away from the virus.

The Chinese government have also now amended the death count in Wuhan, increasing the total fatalities by nearly 50%.

On the other hand, the United States did not listen to the WHO advice, nor did they learn from the situation in Italy. When China was the epicentre of the virus, Italy remained open and when Italy became the epicentre, the US remained open.

So the Statue of Liberty's accusations that China did not warn them of the virus is not accurate. The world knew how serious Covid-19 was weeks before any serious response measures was implemented in the US.

The recent protests to the lockdown in some American cities have only supported the view that the US has contradicted itself – the government saying that the virus was dangerous but acting as though it was not.

What is the reaction to Once upon a virus?

The reaction to this video has been fascinating with some people calling it the most offensive video ever made, whilst others are praising it for being truthful despite being slightly on-the-nose.

Currently, the video has over 22,000 likes but only 4,700 dislikes – that’s an 84% like-rate but it is the comments being posted that is interesting.

Some viewers have made popular comments criticising the video:

“When freedom of speech comes down to freedom of lies.”

“With the billions spent in propaganda was expecting something better…”

However, there are many comments that agree with some of the points made.

“As an American, I’ve never been so offended by something I 100% agree with.”

“It might be propaganda, but when its true?”

“Its so true and so funny!”