Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun season 2: Netflix renewal status, release date and storyline

Monthly Girls’ Nazaki-kun has been a surprise hit for Netflix’s anime genre and despite the comedy-romance series only just dropping on the streaming site, fans are eager to know whether there will be a second season and when they can expect it.

Monthly Girls’ Nazaki-kun may have initially released nearly six years ago, but the recent Netflix release of the anime on May 1st has breathed new life into the show and opened up the story to an entirely new audience.

Also known as Gekkan SHoujo Nozaki-Kun, the series tells the story of Chiyo Sakura, a high school student who has a crush on her classmate Umetarou Nozaki. Unfortunately for Sakura, he mistakes her for a fan of his artwork and gives her a job as his assistant working on his latest manga. The two develop a hilarious, flirty working relationship and base the characters in their story on their classmates.

The anime has received widespread praise for its light-hearted and humorous approach towards high school romance. However, with a new lease of life thanks to Netflix comes the question, will the show ever return and when can we expect it?

PUT YOURSELF IN ANIME: How to use Instagram's Anime Filter.

Will there be a season 2 of Monthly Girls’ Nazaki-kun?

The honest answer is that we don’t yet know whether there will be a season two of Monthly Girls’ Nazaki-kun. The series initially aired in Japan back in 2014 and there had been very few calls for the show to be renewed for a second instalment until Netflix’s recent release.

Hopefully, if the series is viewed by enough people, Netflix will use its vast resources to kickstart production on a season two.

ANIME DRAGONS: Find out about Netflix’s hugely popular Drifting Dragons anime.

When will season 2 be released on Netflix?

Due to the first season only just being released, season two may not be put into production for a while. Fans theorise that if Netflix does renew the show, it won’t air until late 2021.

It’s also worth noting that due to the current global lockdown, Netflix may prioritise production of their own original anime series.

FINALE: Learn how the popular anime Hi Score Girl ended.

What can we expect from the story?

As the anime is based on the manga series, there is source material that the series could base content from. Currently, there are 11 volumes of the manga available to view, with the most recent volume only concluding in early-March.

As many fans have pointed out, the show did skip over on several side-stories from the manga.

However, the series did finish the storyline quite nicely, with Sakura accepting the fact that their love may never flourish but that she is happy just being by Nozaki’s side.