"Mo is reading a book" maths challenge answer - BBC Bitesize puts you to the test!

The "Mo is reading a book" maths challenge has some stumped, so here's the answer.

How are you keeping busy during the lockdown?

We understand that it's very difficult to remain entertained sometimes, but we're fortunate enough to have the likes of streaming services and so forth keeping us topped up with film and TV to watch and music to listen to etc.

Many have decided to take up more exercise, but it's important to give your brain a workout too.

We've seen lots of puzzles and riddles surface on Facebook and other social media sites, but if you're looking for some quick challenges to keep you switched on then BBC Bitesize has your back.

However, one of the recent challenges has many scratching their heads...

Maths challenge: "Mo is reading a book..."

Over on the BBC Bitesize Week 1 Challenges, the ninth and final challenge proved the most difficult of them all.

So, here's the question in full:

"Mo is reading a book.

On Monday he reads 2/5 of the book.

On Tuesday he reads 1/2 of the remaining pages.

On Wednesday he reads 5/9 of the remaining pages.

On Thursday he reads the rest of the book.

Mo read 68 more pages on Tuesday than Wednesday.

How many pages are there in the book?"

Be sure to give it one last go before scrolling down... grab a pen and paper!

Still haven't got it? Well, not to worry. We have the answer for you down below.

"Mo is reading a book" maths challenge answer

The answer to the "Mo is reading a book" challenge is 510 pages.

There you have it!

It was definitely the toughest of the bunch, so if you didn't get it, don't be too hard on yourself!

Be sure to head over to the BBC Bitesize Daily Lessons page and check out more lessons, as well as a range of other great content.

It's also worth following them on Twitter for cool updates.

