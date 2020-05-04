Matt Ritchie says one Newcastle United teammate has ‘got everything'

Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey are important players for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie has said on In The Box that he has told his teammate Jonjo Shelvey that he is good enough to play for Barcelona.

Ritchie, who can also operate as a wing-back, rates the 28-year-old midfielder highly.

The 30-year-old Scotland international has added that Shelvey has everything and has natural ability to see passes.

Ritchie said about Shelvey on In The Box, as transcribed by The Chronicle: "What a player, I've been at Newcastle four years and I've seen him inside a box no more than 10 times.

"That's how good he is. His natural ability to see passes, to receive the ball, to move the ball. I remember playing against him as a kid - I think he scored a hat-trick, he was unbelievable.

"He's got his moves - ending up at Newcastle. I say to him on regular occasions: 'if you had your head screwed on you could play for Barcelona'. He's that good. He's got everything."

Stats

Shelvey has made 16 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring five goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Liverpool midfielder scored one goal and provided one assist in 16 league matches for the Magpies last season, while back in 2017-18, the 28-year-old England international scored one goal and provided three assists in 30 league games in 2017-18, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, Ritchie has played 10 times in the Premier League this season, and scored two goals and provided eight assists in 36 league fixtures in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.