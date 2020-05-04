The squirrel in Lynx Africa's Hot Since 95 advert is drawing a lot of attention - not all of it good

Lynx Africa's latest advert has divided viewer opinion after featuring an alarmingly amorous squirrel.

Creating a memorable advert is a tricky business and can be seen as an art form by some.

When creating an ad, most companies will look at bringing in a famous face or will make use of a well-known song to help it stick in viewers' minds.

However, the latest advert from Lynx has gone down quite a different route and it's safe to say that it's divided opinion.

But one thing that is certain about the ad, it's definitely memorable.

Lynx's nostalgia-filled 2020 advert

For the most part, the 2020 Lynx Africa advert is a pretty standard marketing campaign.

You've got a young guy who wants to impress an attractive girl at school and, in typical fashion, out comes the Lynx Africa and the young woman is instantly impressed.

But along the way, there are several nostalgic nods to the mid-90s and early 200s as Lynx Africa celebrates its 25th birthday this year.

However, something at the very end of the advert has caught viewers eyes.

THAT squirrel

While the majority of the ad is standard Lynx advertising, the final few second of the ad are... a little different, shall we say.

What we see is an over-amorous squirrel getting a little too up-close and personal with a can of Lynx.

A lot of past Lynx adverts have always hinted at sex in some form but this 2020 version certainly doesn't beat around the bush.

You know what they say, after all, sex sells.

Viewers react to the Lynx advert

While some on social media have found the ad hilarious, others have been shocked by the squirrel cameo, especially as the ad aired during family programmes such as Britain's Got Talent.

One shocked Twitter user wrote: "have i actually just seen an advert of a cgi squirrel shagging a can of lynx africa????"

While this unimpressed viewer added: "WHY Is there a squirrel humping a can of lynx at the end of your advert!? At 12:55pm on channel 4. Kids are watching. You should be ashamed. It’s disgusting."

Whereas finally, this Twitter user was actually a fan of the squirrel's appearance: "I was halfway through a tweet saying that Lynx Africa advert was shit but suddenly there’s a squirrel humping an aerosol and it’s well and truly redeemed itself"