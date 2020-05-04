Quick links

Leeds teenager has sent a clear message to Bielsa - Our View

Subhankar Mondal
Mateusz Bogusz of Poland passes the ball during UEFA Under-17 Championship Elite Round Group 3 match between Poland and Republic of Ireland on March 27, 2018 in Legnica, Poland.
Mateusz Bogusz has been at Leeds United since January 2019.

Mateusz Bogusz of Poland takes a shot on goal during UEFA Under-17 Championship Elite Round Group 3 match between Poland and Republic of Ireland on March 27, 2018 in Legnica, Poland.

Leeds United attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has told Meczyki that he is “angry” that he has not got a chance in the first team in the Championship yet.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has said that he has developed and progressed well, and has made it clear that he is ready to play an entire match for the West Yorkshire outfit’s first team.

The Poland Under-21 international joined Leeds from Ruch Chorzow in January 2019 and has made just one appearance for the club’s senior side - against Stoke City in the EFL Cup.

Bogusz has yet to make his debut for Leeds in the Championship.

 

Bogusz told Meczyki, as translated by The Yorkshire Evening Post: "I'm angry that I don't get a chance.

“But looking at development and how to train here, I can honestly tell you - I feel that I have developed amazingly, for example when it comes to endurance.

"I could jump in, play 90 minutes, face such an effort as a player from the first team and there would be no problem."

Clear message to Marcelo Bielsa

Bogusz’s aforementioned comments are clearly a message to Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The Polish teenager feels that he is ready to start for the first team, and perhaps he should be given a chance if and when the season resumes.

Of course, it is very unlikely that Bielsa will thrown the 18-year-old straight into the starting lineup, but using him as a substitute and giving him a taste of first-team action would not be a bad idea at all.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz (58) celebrates his goal during the club friendly football match between Leeds United and Western Sydney Wanderers FC on July 20, 2019 at Bankwest...

