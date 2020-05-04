Journalist claims Arsenal have now made contact with £23m star Edu really wants

Arsenal technical director Edu is said to be eager to snap up Orkun Kocku, who looks set to leave Feyenoord.

Dutch football journalist Martijn Krabbendam has told Voetbal International that Orkun Kocku wants to leave Feyenoord, amid interest from Arsenal.

The Daily Mail have explained how Arsenal are keen to snap up Kocku, with technical director Edu a massive fan of the playmaker.

Arsenal reportedly feel that they could land a bargain by getting Kocku for £23 million, and are looking to wrap a deal up early on this summer.

Kocku now knows of Arsenal’s interest, but the Gunners are not the only club in for him.

Indeed, it is said that as many as four other major European teams are keen on the attacking midfielder.

And the interest from so many leading sides seem to have turned Kocku’s head, as he is keen for a move away from Holland now.

“There has been an offer from Feyenoord, and he has refused,” Krabbendam said.

“Feyenoord are offering something, and Kökcü wants more, you shouldn’t think that that boy is suddenly asking for millions.

“It’s no secret that Arsenal has already spoken to Kokcu’s agents, the Seville clubs are also very interested in the midfielder.

“Chelsea is still playing in the background. Also, the Italian clubs Atalanta and AS Roma are still very interested.”

If Kocku was to arrive at Arsenal he may not immediately impact on their starting line-up, but he could be an excellent prospect for the future.

Arsenal have a number of talented teenagers at the club currently, with great excitement building around the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

And if Arsenal were to land Kocku ahead of the competition then the future could start to look very bright for the Gunners.