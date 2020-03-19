Is Bloodstock 2020 cancelled? Everything you need to know!

Many events are facing uncertainty, but is Bloodstock 2020 cancelled?

2020's festival season is now in doubt, with many major events at risk of cancellation or postponement.

Only weeks ago, Boris Johnson instructed us that we must only leave the house for work only if absolutely necessary and to shop for essentials, which must be done as infrequently as possible. As for exercise, he added that we must limit going out for a walk etc. to once a day, and this must be done either alone or with another member of our households.

We are all aiming to prevent the virus from reaching unaffected homes and reducing the colossal strain on the NHS.

Many musicians and comedians are postponing tours for the safety of their fans, but with festival season on the horizon, those planning to attend Bloodstock 2020 are curious as to whether the event will go ahead...

Is Bloodstock 2020 cancelled?

Bloodstock Festival 2020 is postponed and will no longer take place from Thursday, August 6th 2020 to Sunday, August 9th 2020.

The event has been postponed until 11th to 15th August 2021.

Be sure to head over to the website for ticket details.

In a recent statement, they addressed: " Following the ongoing government guidance on mass gatherings and social distancing, we are extremely disappointed to announce that this year’s BLOODSTOCK will no longer be going ahead. We respect the government’s mandate and recognise it is made with the best intentions, in order to protect the health & safety of not only our audience, but our staff, crew, musicians, and other contractors who work on-site at BLOODSTOCK. Safety remains of paramount importance to us."

ATTENTION BLOODSTOCKERS ‼️ Following the continuing government recommendations on mass gatherings and social distancing this summer, BLOODSTOCK OPEN AIR FESTIVAL has issued the following statement: https://t.co/VuQ8ucc15K pic.twitter.com/Za86IXkFxu — bloodstockfest (@BLOODSTOCKFEST) May 4, 2020

Bloodstock adds an extra day!

In the statement, which is worth reading in full, they address the extra day, weighing in: "The festival will be 5 days and start from Wednesday, as opposed to Thursday; the dates for 2021’s event will be 11th - 15th August."

Continued: "This will be at no extra cost to those who have already purchased weekend tickets for 2020 and wish to roll them over. We will also freeze prices in the ticket store today until later this year, when prices will then increase by just £10 and a new, longer 6-month instalment plan will launch to make that option even easier to manage..."

Must-see artists at Bloodstock

Among the bands announced to perform are Skindred, Paradise Lost and Gloryhammer.

Raised by Owls, Soen and Ramageinc are also set to perform.

Part of the enjoyment of the festival will also be seeing bands who perhaps you haven't seen before, discovering music you'd previously not heard.

