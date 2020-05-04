How to watch Billions season 5 in the UK: When is the Sky Atlantic release date?

Billions has arrived in the US for its fifth season but fans in the UK have been left waiting for news of a release date.

For fans in the UK, it's never a nice experience having to wait around for a TV show that has already aired in the US.

It's an almost constant occurrence as some shows often take weeks, if not months, to air in the UK

Fans of the Paul Giamatti and Damien Lewis-starring drama series Billions have been left waiting once again as season 5 of the hit series has already started in the US but there's currently no sign of the show on TV here in the UK.

But just how and when will UK fans finally get to watch season 5 of Billions?

MEANWHILE ON NETFLIX: Meet The Half of It star Alexxis Lemire

Billions season 5

Season 5 of Billions began airing on May 3rd on Showtime in the US.

The new season continues the story of Bobby Axelrod, Chuck Rhoades and Wendy Rhoades as their worlds take on a new dynamic in the new batch of episodes.

How to watch in the UK

Season 5 of Billions will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic here in the UK.

However, at the time of writing, no UK release date has been announced for season 5.

Sky has confirmed that the new batch of episodes is 'coming soon' but that's all the detail fans have been given for the time being.

When have previous seasons released on Sky Atlantic?

If we take a look back at the previous release dates for Billions on Sky Atlantic, apart from season 1, there is a consistent pattern of just several days between releases but it appears that won't be the case in 2020.

Season 1 | May 12th, 2016 (US - January 17th, 2016)

Season 2 | February 21st, 2017 (US - February 19th, 2017)

Season 3 | March 29th, 2018 (US - March 25th, 2018)

Season 4 | March 20th, 2019 (US - March 17th, 2019)

Season 5 | Unknown (US - May 3rd, 2020)

Judging by the previous UK release dates, Billions season 5 could arrive as late as four months after the US airing. Whether or not that happens, we'll have to wait and see.

Fans will no doubt be hoping that season 5 is released sooner rather than later.

On Showtime in the US, new episodes of Billions are airing weekly on Sunday evenings.