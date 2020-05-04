How to use Instagram's Anime Filter and find which character you are!

Anime has grown in popularity massively over the past few years so it is no surprise fans are wanting anime filters on their favourite social media apps.

They, like most other fandoms want to know which anime they are, or which character they're most like and if that's you, you're in luck.

Instagram is full to the brim with anime filters, not only interactive ones depicting your anime boyfriend or which anime girl you are, but there are filters which can give you an anime background for your selfies, or add anime eyes onto your face.

So if you're still mourning the cancellation of this year's Anime Expo then why not hop onto Instagram and give the filters a go. Here's how.

How to get the Anime Filter

Go onto Instagram and open Instagram Stories

Click on your face to activate filters and scroll through to the end

Click on the icon labelled 'Browse Effects'

Once in effects, search the word 'anime'

Scroll through the filters and choose the one you want to try

Once you're in position, hit record and use the filter

i think my professor just called my name on zoom but i didn't notice bc i was trying to get oikawa on the 'anime boyfriend' instagram filter oops — ♡bitch-chan♡ (@nekoiiwa) 10 April 2020

What other Instagram filters are there?

The list of anime filters on Instagram are endless but the most popular are the filters which tell you which character or anime you are. Here are the best ones:

Which Anime?? made by @tomcras- this filter tells you which anime character you are, both genders are included.

Anime Boy made by @alucyel- this filter tells you which anime boy you are, and is activated by touching the screen.

Which Anime ? made by @arakris_vfx- this filter tells you which anime program you are, not what character.

Which Anime Face made by @awandonjuan- this filter tells you which anime face you are by projecting it onto your own face and showing you what you would look like with the face it gives you.

Anime Boyfriend made by @_lenalemon- this filter tells you who your anime boyfriend is, so if you're looking for your soulmate in anime form this one is for you.

Anime Villains made by @madarasdaughter- you guessed it, this filter tells you which anime bad guy you are.