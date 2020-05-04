How to get Instagram's Who Wants to be a Millionaire Filter: Put your brain to the test!

The new BBC drama 'Quiz' about the Who Wants to be a Millionaire scandal back in the early 2000s has brought attention back to the game show. The show debuted in 1998 yet in 2020 there is still interest in it, with a new Instagram filter proving its popularity.

Instagram users have taken to the filter to put their knowledge to the test and see if they have what it takes to be a millionaire.

The filter is available in two languages and asks a series of general knowledge questions, giving you the chance to see if you could make it all the way to the one million pounds.

So whether you want to test yourself, or challenge someone you know to a competition there's only one question: who wants to be a millionaire?

Best Instagram filter is the Who wants to be a millionaire one ahahhaha — Meg Ryan (@megryanxx) 29 April 2020

What is the Who Wants to be a Millionaire Filter?

The filter was created by yana.mishkinis and is available on Instagram in two different languages: English and Russian. The filter is activated by touching the screen and you will be asked a general knowledge question with three possible answers- you have to select the right answer.

If you choose the correct answer, it will turn green and you will win £100 (not really) and move onto the next question, but if you get the question wrong you lose the game and have to start again.

The game is even complete with the Who Wants to be a Millionaire logo and a countdown clock for each question, giving you the chance to see if you have what it takes to go on the show... but from the comfort of your own home.

How to get the Who Wants to be a Millionaire Filter on Instagram

Open Instagram and go to Instagram Stories

Click on your face to bring up the filters and scroll along through the filters to the end

Click on the icon labelled 'Browse Effects'

Once in effects, search the word 'millionaire'

Click on the filter created by yana.mishkinis- the photo is a woman with the Who Wants to be a Millionaire logo on her forehead

Click the button in the bottom left corner of the screen which says 'Try It'

Once the filter is lined up on your face touch the screen to start the filter

Select your language and start playing!