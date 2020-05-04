How to buy a Joe Wicks T-shirt and support the NHS

Ella Kipling
In this screengrab, Joe Wicks takes part in the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020 in London, England.The 'Big Night In' brings the nation an...
Joe Wicks AKA The Body Coach has become the nations PE teacher during lockdown, encouraging children and parents to stay fit in quarantine.

Joe was awarded a Guinness World Record for 'most viewers for a fitness workout live stream on YouTube', after his live stream reached almost a million viewers on 24 March 2020. 

But he's not stopping there! Joe has come out with a line of T-shirts to raise money for the NHS, called the 'PE with Joe' line, and they're available to buy now.

This is our new logo for #pewithjoe Designed by @studiokoto. What do you think? ☺️❤️

 What are Joe Wicks' T-shirts?

Joe's T-shirts come in sizes XS-XL and there is a separate range for children, so the whole family can get kitted out in Joe Wicks merchandise. The t-shirts are being made by Teemill who said:

'The products are made using certified organic cotton in a renewable energy powered factory and limited because it is important they are made the right way. We’re working as quickly and safely as possible to get your orders to you. The current delivery estimate is 1-3 weeks.'

The tops are adorned with the words 'PE with Joe' and come in several different designs with dark blue. light blue, white and yellow.

They are priced from £15 to £20 though plenty of designs have already sold out!

Where can I buy a Joe Wicks T-shirt?

Joe's website states 'I'm so excited to share these brand new limited edition PE With Joe T-shirts with you. 100% of proceeds will be going to NHS Charities Together.'

The T-shirts are advertised on his Body Coach website and are available to buy from pewithjoe.teemill.com. Proceeds from the T-shirts go to the NHS, more specifically NHS Charities Together. 

Joe Wicks T-shirt competition

Joe Wicks set some homework for his young fans: to design a t-shirt of their own. Thousands of children entered and Joe announced the winner on April 24th.

The lucky winner was Grace, 14, whose design will be printed and sold online with the proceeds going to the NHS. 

Ella Kipling

Ella is an English Lit student at The University of Birmingham with a passion for journalism. Other than pop culture she likes news reporting, going out with friends and exploring new places.