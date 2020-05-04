How long are lightsabers in Fortnite? Here's why they are back!

Everything you must know about how long lightsabers are set to be in Fortnite for and why they are back.

Fortnite has seen the return of lightsabers. This iconic weapon was introduced to the game back during the collaboration between the Battle Royale title and Disney for Rise Of Skywalker in December 2019, and they have made their appearance once again for an even shorter limited duration. Here you'll discover everything about how long they are scheduled to be in the game for and why they are back as an OP weapon that is causing some people to pull their hair out.

In case you had forgotten, season 2 of Fortnite should have wrapped up a couple of days ago but Epic Games ultimately decided to delay its culmination with a postponement for the release date of season 3. While this has aggravated some of the fanbase, Epic Games have assured fans that there is still plenty to come during the remainder of the season's duration.

Although it's not really an event or anything that will last particularly long, Star Wars fanatics can now enjoy (or bemoan) the return of lightsabers. And, for those of you who are seeking a rationale as well as looking ahead, below you'll discover how long they are scheduled to be in the game for and why they are back.

Why are lightsabers back in Fortnite?

Lightsabers are back in Fortnite to celebrate the annual Star Wars celebration, May the 4th.

This is the reason why lightsabers are back in Fortnite along with emotes and particular outfits in the item shop.

You should already be able to guess from the celebration's name alone that the Star Wars gear won't be in the Battle Royale title for very long.

Feel like a Jedi as Lightsabers have returned for a limited time!



Drop in game now and show off your skills. pic.twitter.com/koN5fGFc0i — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020

How long will lightsabers be in Fortnite?

Epic Games' news post suggests lightsabers will only be in Fortnite until May 5th.

If this is how long lightsabers are in Fortnite then some will keep them until May 6th depending on region.

Although this duration is extremely short, it's to be expected with the annual Star Wars celebration never lasting longer than a day.

Granted, there are individuals who live, breathe, and worship the popular sci-fi series every single hour of their life, but one day is more than enough for the Fortnite gamers who keep bemoaning the iconic weapon for being OP.

Where to find lightsabers in Fortnite?

You can find lightsabers in Fortnite as loot on the floor.

Not only that, but you can also find lightsabers in chests scattered across the Fortnite map.

There are four coloured weapons you can get and they belong to the following characters from the Hollywood juggernaut:

Green - Luke Skywalker

Purple - Mace Windu

Blue - Rey

Red - Kylo Ren

According to reactions found online, you shouldn't have any difficulties finding a lightsaber in Fortnite so go enjoy frantically swinging the weapon about to the annoyance of all those who loathe the collaboration between Star Wars and Fortnite.