Homeland season 8 ending explained - could we see the story continue?

It was a great batch of episodes, but let's take a moment to get the Homeland season 8 ending explained.

Since Homeland arrived back in 2011 it has earned such an admirable legacy.

When you hear people argue that we live in the golden age of TV, you'll hear the same shows come up time and time again; Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, True Detective, Fargo etc.

Of course, Homeland is also frequently used to support such an argument.

Developed by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, this American spy thriller is based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War created by Gideon Raff. Over the years, it's arguably gone from strength to strength, boasting a staggering performance from Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison.

It's taken us on many twists and turns and now we've come to what appears to be the end...

EXTRACTION: Get to know Randeep Hooda

Homeland season 8 ending explained

The epilogue of the series finale invites us to determine our own takeaways, but it’s difficult not to come to certain conclusions.

We witness the front cover of Carrie Mathison’s book and there’s a sense that this is what her life’s work has been reduced to, reinforced by the arguably disheartened image of her.

The final moments whisk us away into the future, two years into the future, to be precise.

She is in a snazzy penthouse and Yevgeny Gromov (her partner and potentially husband) offers her a present: “You’ve done a very, very important thing, Carrie… let’s celebrate.” They go for a night out in Moscow and the sound of the saxophone at a concert - played by jazz musician Kamasi Washington - echoes her farewell to America.

It’s a hard-hitting conclusion. The subtitle of her memoir reads “Betrayed My Country” and we feel that this has consumed her. However, she will work on her relationship with Saul once more and will be his last connection within a government which remains in opposition to the United States. There is still a sense of hope for them.

Homeland began in 2011 and, for the most part, the final season has been very intent on exploring the legacy which the war on terror has left behind; Carries own legacy has become synonymous with it. As she’s forced to confront the responsibilities of her actions, we’re urged to consider what we’ve learnt from Carrie’s past and America’s in general.

NETFLIX STAR! Get to know Leah Lewis

Alex Gansa on Homeland's future

As highlighted by Digital Spy, series co-creator Howard Gordon has said "never say never" when discussing potential plans for the future.

He weighed in: "All of us are happy with where we ended the show and the series. Another chapter doesn't feel necessary at the moment. But who knows what's going to happen? Who knows what Claire and Mandy want to do? Who knows what Howard wants to do? We don't know what that looks like. For now, it feels like closure."

Interestingly, he also revealed that a scene in which Carrie reunited with Franny was cut from the finale, because: "Claire [Danes] felt very strongly that Carrie had made the decision to leave Franny behind in season 7."

SEE ALSO: Fans praise final season of Strike Back

Who knows what the future may have in store...

In other news, Captain Ali riddle answered!