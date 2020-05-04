‘Fantastic’ £88m player could reportedly join Newcastle United… on one condition

Quick links

Subhankar Mondal
Newcastle United have been linked with Barcelona-owned Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Philippe Coutinho could join Newcastle United if Mauricio Pochettino is appointed as the Premier League club’s manager.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley, according to Goal.com.

Sky Sports have reported that the prospective new owners of the Magpies have identified former Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino as the first choice to replace Steve Bruce as the first-team boss once the current season ends.

 

Mundo Deportivo has claimed that if Pochettino is appointed as the Newcastle boss, then Coutinho - currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona - could end up at St James’ Park, with the Argentine having previously wanted the Brazil international attacking midfielder at Tottenham.

Good signing for Newcastle United?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Coutinho - who can also operate as a winger and was described as “a fantastic footballer” by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to ESPN in 2019 - is valued at €100 million (£87.8 million) by Barcelona.

While that is quite a lot of money in the current climate of economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis, given how good the 27-year-old is and what he did at Liverpool, he would be a statement signing from the prospective new Newcastle owners.

