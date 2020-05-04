Quick links

'Exactly what we want to hear': Some Spurs fans react to update over £60m man's future

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has struggled for form in his first season at the club.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are pleased that Tanguy Ndombele seems committed to staying with them for next season.

The Telegraph claims that Ndombele is aware of Barcelona’s interest, but he wants to turn things around at Tottenham.

And Spurs fans have praised Ndombele for being willing to fight to prove his worth.

Ndombele has had a hugely disappointing first season at Spurs, after becoming their record signing after a £60 million move (The Sun) last summer.

The French international’s fitness levels have been called into question, with flaws in his game being exposed.

 

Ndombele has shown flashes of quality and on the ball he still seems to be one of Tottenham’s most talented players.

However, his lack of mobility and his inability to stay off the treatment table has become a real concern.

In total Ndombele has made 27 appearances for Spurs this term, but has only contributed with two goals and four assists.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

