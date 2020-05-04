'Exactly what we want to hear': Some Spurs fans react to update over £60m man's future

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has struggled for form in his first season at the club.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are pleased that Tanguy Ndombele seems committed to staying with them for next season.

The Telegraph claims that Ndombele is aware of Barcelona’s interest, but he wants to turn things around at Tottenham.

And Spurs fans have praised Ndombele for being willing to fight to prove his worth.

Unplayable when he's on the ball...hope to see more from him next season — Etefia jr. (@AbazEtefia) May 3, 2020

That's exactly what we want to hear. Get this man a proper DM so he and Lo Celso can carve the league apart. — Aaron Pitters ✍️️ (@aaronpitters) May 3, 2020

Barcelona can’t afford him they are desperately trying to sell players around Europe. Also why would we give up on a huge talent after 1 season. That said it’s nice to hear Ndombele come out & say he wants to fight for his place. — andy (@andyo115) May 3, 2020

Ndombele is still a great player. If we spurs fan are disappointed with him, I truly think he’s too. He know he can play a lot better — Pousssi (@Psi_Thomas) May 3, 2020

Tough love works, love or hate mourinho he will make ndombele a better footballer.. — spencer adam kirby (@spenno_000) May 3, 2020

Amazing player ... we need to keep him — Janet Baker (@ShiresRock) May 3, 2020

Willing him to do it. Do that Sissoko Break Dance. — Dato' Dr Ramlan Abd. Aziz (@sportsdocramlan) May 3, 2020

Honestly, we all know we’re disappointed in the lad right now, but you have to respect that he’s ready to prove us wrong — (@JamesCogle) May 3, 2020

Ndombele has had a hugely disappointing first season at Spurs, after becoming their record signing after a £60 million move (The Sun) last summer.

The French international’s fitness levels have been called into question, with flaws in his game being exposed.

Ndombele has shown flashes of quality and on the ball he still seems to be one of Tottenham’s most talented players.

However, his lack of mobility and his inability to stay off the treatment table has become a real concern.

In total Ndombele has made 27 appearances for Spurs this term, but has only contributed with two goals and four assists.