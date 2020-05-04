Quick links

'Edwards at it again': Some Liverpool fans so excited after they're linked with 'crazy deal'

Napoli's French defender Kalidou Koulibaly (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Napoli on April 22, 2018 at the Allianz...
Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool fans feel excited over reports that Kalidou Koulibaly could join them, with Dejan Lovren potentially heading in the other direction.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Liverpool are leading the race for the 28-year-old central defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

 

Koulibaly would be an intriguing addition to Liverpool’s squad, as he could make their defence even tougher to break down.

And the potential for Koulibaly to partner Virgil van Dijk at the back has excited Liverpool fans.

If Koulibaly was to join Liverpool he would make competition for places at centre-back fierce.

Joe Gomez and Van Dijk have formed an excellent partnership this term, but Koulibaly is one player with enough talent to break into Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Napoli defender is considered to be one of the very best centre-backs in world football, and if he was to arrive at Anfield, he would make Klopp’s options even more enviable.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

