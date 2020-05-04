'Edwards at it again': Some Liverpool fans so excited after they're linked with 'crazy deal'

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool fans feel excited over reports that Kalidou Koulibaly could join them, with Dejan Lovren potentially heading in the other direction.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Liverpool are leading the race for the 28-year-old central defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

Koulibaly would be an intriguing addition to Liverpool’s squad, as he could make their defence even tougher to break down.

And the potential for Koulibaly to partner Virgil van Dijk at the back has excited Liverpool fans.

This will be some crazy deal. I’m here for the outrage from rivals — E L I X I R (@Liz_Atule) May 3, 2020

Imagine getting Lovren for Koulibaly.

Big upgrade — Ashvin (@El_Pistoleroooo) May 3, 2020

Fantastic player. Would fit in well alongside VVD. Would also give Klopp option of playing 3 at back with Trent and Robbo pushed on as Wing backs. — FPL Renegade Master (@tzutaoism) May 3, 2020

That would be an excellent deal if we could sign him — Dan Foy (@DFoyLiv) May 3, 2020

This would kill Man U fans. — Joe Mc Evoy (@JoeEvoy) May 3, 2020

Michael Edwards at it again... — Giannis Zographos* (@zographos) May 3, 2020

Think this would make a great move strong and also squad depth fighting for places #ynwa — Shovell (@shov3ll) May 3, 2020

If Koulibaly was to join Liverpool he would make competition for places at centre-back fierce.

Joe Gomez and Van Dijk have formed an excellent partnership this term, but Koulibaly is one player with enough talent to break into Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Napoli defender is considered to be one of the very best centre-backs in world football, and if he was to arrive at Anfield, he would make Klopp’s options even more enviable.