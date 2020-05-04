Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'Useful': Pele is a big fan of reported £32m Everton target

Danny Owen
Pele holds a replica Wolrd Cup trophy during a press conference at The Peninsula on March 26, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are hoping to lure Santos star Yeferson Soteldo to the Premier League - is the Venezuelan Goodison Park-bound?

Venezuela's midfielder Yeferson Soteldo celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentina during their Under-23 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament football match at Hernan Ramirez...

Anyone who is willing to don the iconic ‘number ten’ shirt of Santos must be prepared to take the rough with the smooth. That is just the way of things when you are following in the footsteps of not only Neymar but also arguably the greatest footballer ever to grace planet earth: Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

You might know him as ‘Pele’.

Fortunately, Yeferson Soteldo has not allowed such crushing pressure to weigh him down.

The diminutive Venezuelan has done Neymar and Pele proud with his fabulous performances at the heart of the Santos attack over the last 14 months or so.

However it seems only a matter of time before Soteldo takes a leaf out of Neymar’s book with his spell as the beating heart of a South American giant coming to an end already.

Santos’s president, Jose Carlos Perez, has already confirmed Everton’s interest in a £32 million-rated forward with ‘sensational’ technical ability (Calciomercato). And, speaking recently to The Original Drink Team, the man himself admitted that he plans to bid farewell to life in Brazil later this year.

Yet Pele, who played and scored over 600 times in the white of Santos, would be sad to see his fresh-faced predecessor bid farewell.

Pele holds a replica Wolrd Cup trophy during a press conference at The Peninsula on March 26, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

"Soteldo is one of the players who has balance in midfield. He plays at the front, in the centre, on the left, on the right… He is a player who has been useful for Santos,” said the three-time World Cup winner, in quotes reported by El Nacional.

Times have changed, of course, in the last 50 years.

The game is a global one these days and the chasm between European and South American football is growing larger with the pull of the Premier League too good for many a Brazil-based star to turn down.

The chances of Soteldo spending the vast majority of his professional career at Santos, a la Pele, look decidedly slim.

Yeferson Soteldo #10 of Santos controls the ball during a match between Cruzeiro and Santos as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Mineirao Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Belo Horizonte,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch