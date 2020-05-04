Sporting director reportedly preparing for £65m Liverpool target's exit; replacement identified

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are reportedly hoping to lure Diego Carlos to the Premier League after a fine La Liga campaign at Sevilla.

Sevilla have expressed an interest in Genk’s Jhon Lucumi in the biggest sign yet that Liverpool target Diego Carlos will be on his way out of the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this summer, according to Estadio Deportivo.

If Monchi was not working in football, he would be scouring charity shops for vintage, designer clothing that had been carelessly discarded by those who didn’t understand or appreciate its value. That is exactly how one of the game’s best wheeler dealers operates.

In his first spell at Sevilla, Monchi bought Dani Alves, Ivan Rakitic, Federico Fazio, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Carlos Bacca on the cheap before selling them on for a huge profit.

And, 12 months after the esteemed sporting director returned to Andalusia after a spell at Roma, he is up to his old tricks again.

According to El Desmarque, Sevilla want £65 million for Brazilian centre-back Carlos – some £52 million more than they paid Nantes for his signature just last summer.

Liverpool are big fans of the late-blooming South American, so say ABC Sevilla, with Carlos just one of many centre-backs who have been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s side amid speculation that Dejan Lovren could be moved on.

And, as you might imagine, Monchi is prepared for a worst-case scenario – as he so often is.

Reports form Spain claim that the ultimate bargain-hunter has spotted another diamond in the rough, the Belgium-based Colombina colossus Lucumi, knowing full well that Carlos could be on his way.

Young, promising and with a huge re-sale potential, to say Lucumi is the typical Sevilla signing would be an understatement.