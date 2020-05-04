Quick links

'Seasoned pro': Moyes names one player he'd love West Ham to sign

Danny Owen
West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United boss David Moyes is a huge fan of Billy Gilmour but Premier League giants Chelsea will not let him leave Stamford Bridge for any money.

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

David Moyes has admitted that he would jump at the chance to sign Billy Gilmour for West Ham United if Chelsea were to make the midfield prodigy available for transfer, while speaking to the BBC Scottish Football Podcast.

Unfortunately for the Hammers boss, the former Rangers wonder-kid is only just getting started at Stamford Bridge.

Rarely has an 18-year-old made such an immediate impression at the very top of the game. But, then again, there are not many 18-year-olds capable of dominating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side with such confidence and maturity.

Gilmour shot to fame with a Xavi-esque display in Chelsea’s FA Cup victory over the Reds in March, nutmegging the hulking Fabinho to put the icing on a Man of the Match display in West London.

Even the acid-tongued Roy Keane has been left awe-struck by the immense talent of a Glasgow-born kid, and there is perhaps no higher praise than that.

“One that, if I could sign tomorrow, it would be Billy Gilmour based on his recent performances for Chelsea,” says fellow Scot Moyes.

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea is challenged by Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in...

“He looks like a seasoned pro. He looks like somebody who is hungry, as if he’s in love with the game.

“He’s typical of what my memories are of Scottish players are like going back many years. We were all really good players, really talented. In the short period we’ve seen of him, Billy Gilmour looks like that.”

The future of Chelsea’s midfield also feels like the missing link for Scotland too. If Gilmour, Scott McTominay and Ryan Christie can build on superb 2019/20 campaigns at club level, Steve Clarke could soon have a genuine top-quality central trio at his disposal.

Billy Gilmour during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

