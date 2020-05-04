Report: West Ham enter talks to sign £18m target after Tottenham approach

David Moyes' Hammers are reportedly leading Jose Mourinho's Spurs and Frank Lampard's Chelsea to bring Serhou Guirassy to the Premier League.

West Ham United have entered talks over a deal to sign £18 million striker Serhou Guirassy, according to Le10 Sport, after his Amiens side were relegated from Ligue 1.

They do say one man’s misery is another’s fortune.

David Moyes’ Hammers could be about to take full advantage of the LFP’s decision to bring a premature end to the 2019/20 season and relegate Amiens in the process.

After picking up just 23 points from 28 games, The Unicorns have been dumped from the top flight alongside Toulouse. So, if it was already improbable that Guirassy would be sticking around for another season, it feels impossible now.

The former Cologne striker hit nine goals in a struggling side and it is those displays that have caught the eye of three London-based Premier League clubs.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry, although it is a claret-and-blue clad outfit who are leading the queue as it stands.

Le10 Sport claims that West Ham have entered talks although Amiens, despite their new Ligue 2 status, are still unwilling to sell Guirassy on the cheap. The rangy Frenchman is expected to cost somewhere in the region of £18 million.

Amid claims from the Express that enigmatic record-signing Sebastien Haller could be dumped after just one season at the London Stadium, could Guirassy slam another nail in his proverbial coffin?