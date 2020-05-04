Report: Nottingham Forest have already decided not to keep one Lamouchi signing

Nottingham Forest brought Alfa Semedo to the Championship last summer but he is reportedly heading back to Primeira Liga giants Benfica.

Nottingham Forest are preparing to bid farewell to Alfa Semedo with the midfielder on his way back to Benfica at the end of the season, according to Record.

A rangy, skilful central midfielder who arrived last summer amid comparisons with a certain Paul Pogba, it is fair to say Semedo, like his French doppelganger, has not quite lived up to expectations on English soil.

Semedo started brightly with his dynamism and rampaging forward bursts catching the eye. But a penchant for poor decision-making and wild shots fired a mile over the bar quickly became rather tiresome.

As a result, the 22-year-old has slipped down the pecking order with just ten of his 22 Championship appearances coming from the start.

Semedo was subbed off at half time in Forest’s most recent fixture, the shock 3-0 home defeat against Millwall at the City Ground.

There was no option to buy in the former Espanyol loanee’s contract and, even if there was, it is unlikely that Forest would have triggered it.

Record claims that Semedo will be farmed back to Benfica when the 2019/20 campaign comes to an end, with Sabri Lamouchi obviously deciding against the idea of keeping the Bissau-born powerhouse around for another campaign in Garibaldi red.