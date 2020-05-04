Quick links

Nottingham Forest

Benfica

Premier League

Primeira Liga

Report: Nottingham Forest have already decided not to keep one Lamouchi signing

Danny Owen
Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Nottingham Forest looks on during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on August 27, 2019 in Nottingham,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nottingham Forest brought Alfa Semedo to the Championship last summer but he is reportedly heading back to Primeira Liga giants Benfica.

Alfa Semedo of Nottingham Forest during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at City Ground on July 19, 2019 in Nottingham, England.

Nottingham Forest are preparing to bid farewell to Alfa Semedo with the midfielder on his way back to Benfica at the end of the season, according to Record.

A rangy, skilful central midfielder who arrived last summer amid comparisons with a certain Paul Pogba, it is fair to say Semedo, like his French doppelganger, has not quite lived up to expectations on English soil.

Semedo started brightly with his dynamism and rampaging forward bursts catching the eye. But a penchant for poor decision-making and wild shots fired a mile over the bar quickly became rather tiresome.

As a result, the 22-year-old has slipped down the pecking order with just ten of his 22 Championship appearances coming from the start.

Semedo was subbed off at half time in Forest’s most recent fixture, the shock 3-0 home defeat against Millwall at the City Ground.

Alfa Semedo of Nottingham Forest scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Nottingham Forest at the Liberty Stadium on September 14, 2019 in...

There was no option to buy in the former Espanyol loanee’s contract and, even if there was, it is unlikely that Forest would have triggered it.

Record claims that Semedo will be farmed back to Benfica when the 2019/20 campaign comes to an end, with Sabri Lamouchi obviously deciding against the idea of keeping the Bissau-born powerhouse around for another campaign in Garibaldi red.

Alfa Semedo of SL Benfica in action duringthe UEFA Champions League Group E match between SL Benfica and AEK Athens at Estadio da Luz on December 12, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch