Report: Newcastle want £26m powerhouse who is 'far better' than Gennaro Gattuso

Premier League sleeping giants Newcastle United reportedly want to bring Franck Kessie to St James' Park from Serie A colossus AC Milan.

Newcastle United are the latest Premier League club to show an interest in AC Milan’s £26 million-rated enforcer Franck Kessie, according to Milan Live.

While Magpies fans love a maverick, one thing they enjoy even more at St James’ Park is a snarling central midfielder willing to sacrifice blood, sweat and tears to the cause.

With that in mind, an Ivory Coast international once labelled the ‘new Yaya Toure’ would look a natural in those black and white stripes.

At the age of 23, Kessie already has a skill-set that most midfielders would give their left arm for.

The former Atalanta wonder-kid has technique and tenacity by the bucket load and, while the goals have dried up somewhat this season, he did hit the target seven times in the 2018/19 campaign.

Given that Steve Bruce’s Newcastle have looked a little one-paced in the middle at times, Kessie looks like the perfect foil for the enigmatic Jonjo Shelvey, representing a sizeable upgrade on Isaac Hayden and even the highly-rated Sean Longstaff.

Kessie is one of the first names on Milan’s team sheet but, with the Rossoneri facing a period of unprecedented financial uncertainty, they may be forced to sell if a newly-moneyed Newcastle meet their £26 million price-tag.

And Magpies fans should be drooling at the prospect of signing a player who is apparently 'far better' than the legendary Gennaro Gattuso ever was.

Not our words, but those of the former Milan boss and Italy international himself (SportMediaset).