Quick links

Newcastle United

AC Milan

Serie A

Premier League

Report: Newcastle want £26m powerhouse who is 'far better' than Gennaro Gattuso

Danny Owen
AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso looks on before the serie A match between Atalanta BC and AC Milan at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on May 13, 2018 in Bergamo, Italy.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League sleeping giants Newcastle United reportedly want to bring Franck Kessie to St James' Park from Serie A colossus AC Milan.

Frank Kessie of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Parma Calcio and AC Milan at Stadio Ennio Tardini on December 1, 2019 in Parma, Italy.

Newcastle United are the latest Premier League club to show an interest in AC Milan’s £26 million-rated enforcer Franck Kessie, according to Milan Live.

While Magpies fans love a maverick, one thing they enjoy even more at St James’ Park is a snarling central midfielder willing to sacrifice blood, sweat and tears to the cause.

With that in mind, an Ivory Coast international once labelled the ‘new Yaya Toure’ would look a natural in those black and white stripes.

At the age of 23, Kessie already has a skill-set that most midfielders would give their left arm for.

The former Atalanta wonder-kid has technique and tenacity by the bucket load and, while the goals have dried up somewhat this season, he did hit the target seven times in the 2018/19 campaign.

Given that Steve Bruce’s Newcastle have looked a little one-paced in the middle at times, Kessie looks like the perfect foil for the enigmatic Jonjo Shelvey, representing a sizeable upgrade on Isaac Hayden and even the highly-rated Sean Longstaff.

Frank Kessie of Milan in action during the Serie A match AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on September 29, 2019

Kessie is one of the first names on Milan’s team sheet but, with the Rossoneri facing a period of unprecedented financial uncertainty, they may be forced to sell if a newly-moneyed Newcastle meet their £26 million price-tag.

And Magpies fans should be drooling at the prospect of signing a player who is apparently 'far better' than the legendary Gennaro Gattuso ever was.

Not our words, but those of the former Milan boss and Italy international himself (SportMediaset).

Franck Kessie reacts after Ivory Coast lose the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match between Ivory Coast and Algeria at Suez Stadium on July 11, 2019 in Suez, Egypt.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch