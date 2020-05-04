Quick links

Report: Newcastle add 42-year-old to list of managerial targets; he's their Plan B

Danny Owen
A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.
Could Newcastle United really bring Andre Villas-Boas back to the Premier League if Mauricio Pochettino says no.

Portuguese driver and former head coach of British football teams Chelsea and Tottenham, Andre Villas Boas is pictured during a press conference in Lima on January 5, 2018 ahead of the...

Andre Villas-Boas is the latest name to be linked with the Newcastle United job with FootMercato claiming that a return to the Premier League is a possibility if Mauricio Pochettino snubs the Magpies.

If there was any doubt about the ambition of Newcastle’s prospective new owner, Saudi billionaire Mohammed Bin Salman, consider this; Pochettino will become the third-highest paid manager in world football if he accepts an offer to take over from Steve Bruce on Tyneside.

Sky claims that the Argentine will be offered a staggering £19 million-a-year contract.

Money isn’t everything of course and, with all due respect to Newcastle, they do not have the same stature as the likes of PSG and Real Madrid; both of whom continue to be linked with a man who transformed Tottenham from perennial underachievers into Champions League finalists.

So it only makes sense to have a contingency plan in place. Newcastle have two, FM claims.

If Pochettino says no, they will enquire about Villas-Boas or Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre.

Andre Villas Boas during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique Marseille and Girondins Bordeaux at Stade Velodrome on December 8, 2019 in Marseille, France.

Villas-Boas’s reputation might have been tainted somewhat by disappointing spells at Chelsea and Tottenham but a man who famously led Porto to the treble at the age of just 33 has certainly got his career back on track across the Channel.

A now-42-year-old tactician who wears his heart on his sleeve and loves the analytical side of the game lead Marseille to second in Ligue 1 this season and back into the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

After that, Villas-Boas surely deserves a chance to prove the naysayers wrong in England.

Marseille's Portuguese coach Andre Villas-Boas gestures on the sideline during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille (OM) on August 28, 2019 at the

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

