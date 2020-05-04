Quick links

Report: Leeds will make 20-year-old a Premier League star; Chelsea want him

Danny Owen
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United will reportedly trigger the £5m clause in Illan Meslier's contract, with Premier League giants Chelsea keen on the Elland Road ace.

Illan Meslier of Leeds United celebrates victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Leeds United are planning to make Illan Meslier a Premier League star next season although Chelsea are looking to snatch the French goalkeeper from under Marcelo Bielsa’s nose, according to the Mail.

It is easy to forget at times that the 6ft 6ins shot-stopper is just 20 years of age.

Rarely do you see a young glovesman who plays the game with such supreme self-confidence, although there is a reason why Meslier believes his own hype.

The Lorient loanee already appears to have everything in his locker, combining fine shot-stopping skills with some rather impressive footwork and, perhaps most importantly, the ability to dominate his penalty area in a division full of old-school target men.

Meslier has stepped into the breach in the absence of Kiko Casilla of late and, after a series of eye-catching displays, it seems only a matter of time before Leeds trigger the £5 million option-to-buy clause in his contract.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier celebrates after the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 7, 2020 in Leeds, England.

The Mail claims that Chelsea and Monaco are interested but why on earth would the France youth star turn his back on Leeds? After all, Marcelo Bielsa has a long history when it comes to transforming promising youngsters into some of the best around.

The report adds that the former Argentina and Chile boss is already planning to make Meslier one of the first names on Leeds’ Premier League team sheet if, or when, that long-awaited promotion is finally secured.

Talk about a show of faith.

Arsenal's English midfielder Reiss Nelson (L) shoots past Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier (R) to score the opening goal of the English FA Cup third round football match...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

