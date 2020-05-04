Report: Leeds will make 20-year-old a Premier League star; Chelsea want him

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United will reportedly trigger the £5m clause in Illan Meslier's contract, with Premier League giants Chelsea keen on the Elland Road ace.

Leeds United are planning to make Illan Meslier a Premier League star next season although Chelsea are looking to snatch the French goalkeeper from under Marcelo Bielsa’s nose, according to the Mail.

It is easy to forget at times that the 6ft 6ins shot-stopper is just 20 years of age.

Rarely do you see a young glovesman who plays the game with such supreme self-confidence, although there is a reason why Meslier believes his own hype.

The Lorient loanee already appears to have everything in his locker, combining fine shot-stopping skills with some rather impressive footwork and, perhaps most importantly, the ability to dominate his penalty area in a division full of old-school target men.

Meslier has stepped into the breach in the absence of Kiko Casilla of late and, after a series of eye-catching displays, it seems only a matter of time before Leeds trigger the £5 million option-to-buy clause in his contract.

The Mail claims that Chelsea and Monaco are interested but why on earth would the France youth star turn his back on Leeds? After all, Marcelo Bielsa has a long history when it comes to transforming promising youngsters into some of the best around.

The report adds that the former Argentina and Chile boss is already planning to make Meslier one of the first names on Leeds’ Premier League team sheet if, or when, that long-awaited promotion is finally secured.

Talk about a show of faith.