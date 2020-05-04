Report: Italian side preparing for West Ham target's departure; 17-cap star exit-bound

David Moyes's West Ham United reportedly want to sign Erick Pulgar from Serie A giants Fiorentina this summer - is he heading to the London Stadium?

West Ham United are looking to sign Chile international Erick Pulgar from Fiorentina this summer, with France Football reporting that the Serie A giants are already preparing for life without the all-action midfielder.

As you might expect from a man who honed his talents in Antofagusta, this 6ft 2ins enforcer balances technique and tenacity in almost perfect equilibrium.

Pulgar has been a shining light in an often gloomy campaign for Fiorentina. With four goals and three assists from central midfield, the 17-time international will leave a sizeable hole at the heart of Beppe Iachini’s engine room if, or when, he packs his bags and heads for the exit.

France Football claim that La Viola have identified Strasbourg’s Jean-Ricner Bellegarde as the man to fill a Pulgar-shaped void with the fiery South American unlikely to be plying his trade in Florence when 2020/21 kicks off.

An aggressive, box-to-box ball-winner who has accumulated seven yellow cards in the Serie A campaign, it should be no surprise to anyone that Pulgar learned his trade under Sinisa Mihaljovic at Bologna.

“It’s never easy to take penalties, but Pulgar has taken five out of five in the last five games. He certainly takes them better than me!,” Mihaljovic, the former Roma, Lazio and Inter star told Gazzetta dello Sport of a man who is happily at home from 12 yards.

And, on paper at least, Pulgar looks the perfect fit for a West Ham midfield which has been rather overly reliant on the legs of Declan Rice over the last 18 months or so.

Captain fantastic Mark Noble may be West Ham’s Mr Evergreen but he cannot go on forever. Pulgar looks ready to step into the breach.