Report: Everton want to sign £23m captain from Ancelotti's former club

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are reportedly interested in bringing Alessio Romagnoli to Goodison Park from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Everton have made an enquiry about the availability of £23 million AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, according to SempreMilan.

With the Toffees’ high-profile pursuit of that mythical ‘fourth centre-back’ still ongoing, Carlo Ancelotti appears to have hatched a rather ambitious plan to raid his former club.

However a deal to bring Romagnoli to Goodison Park might be doomed right from the very start.

Reports from Milan claim that the former Roma wonder-kid is keen to sign fresh terms with the Rossoneri as he approaches the final two years of his contract at the San Siro, with an Italian international likely to turn his nose up at a summer move to Merseyside.

When you consider that AC Milan are set to miss out on Champions League football for the seventh straight season, the strength of Romagnoli’s loyalty should not be underestimated.

The 25-year-old was handed the captain’s armband at one of the biggest clubs in European football two years ago, after fellow centre-back Leonardo Bonucci returned to Juventus with his tail tucked firmly between his legs.

And Romagnoli, it seems, has no plans to turn his back on a side who have placed so much faith in him. Everton, then, appear to be barking up the wrong tree.

With that £30 million deal for Gabriel Magalhaes seemingly falling apart, according to TMW, it feels like Ancelotti, Marcel Brands and Farhad Moshiri are on their way back to square one.