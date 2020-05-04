Quick links

Report: Brighton more likely to sign £13.5m attacker than Ancelotti's Everton

Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Madrid celebrates after Marcelo scores his team's second goal the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Schalke 04 and Real Madrid at the...
A Premier League return is on the cards for ex-Chelsea youngster Jeremie Boga - the Toffees and Graham Potter's Brighton reportedly want the Serie A star.

Jeremie Boga of US Sassuolo celebrates the victory after the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Bologna FC at Mapei Stadium - CittÃ  del Tricolore on November 8, 2019 in Reggio nell'...

Sassuolo forward Jeremie Boga is well down Everton’s list of transfer targets with a move to Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion looking more likely at this stage, according to Goal.

If there is one thing Boga is not lacking, apart from searing pace that is, it’s self-belief.

“Eden Hazard is definitely stronger than me (right now), but not in my head, because I know my talent and I know that over time I can reach that level,” a man who was on loan at Birmingham City just two years ago told Goal.

While it is fair to say Boga has a long way to go before he can call a £100 million Real Madrid superstar his equal, the Ivory Coast international has certainly produced a series of performances that Hazard himself would have been proud of in Serie A with eight goals and four assists in 24 games.

As a result, a return to England feels like a real possibility for a player Chelsea sold to Sassuolo for £3.5 million last summer.

Goal reports that Graham Potter’s Brighton are interested in the speedy winger and his cutting edge in the final third would be well received at a Seagulls side who’s lack of ruthlessness has condemned them to a relegation battle.

Jeremie Boga of Sassuolo looks on during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Chievo at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on April 4, 2019 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy.

Everton are allegedly interested too and, while it is no secret that Carlo Ancelotti wants a new right-winger, £13.5 million-rated Boga is far from the Toffees’ number one target.

If Brighton do manage to avoid the drop, the one-time Stamford Bridge youngster feels has a ‘missing link’ feel about him.

Jeremie Boga of Birmingham City during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay at St Andrews (stadium) on February 6, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

