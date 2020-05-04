Report: Brighton more likely to sign £13.5m attacker than Ancelotti's Everton

A Premier League return is on the cards for ex-Chelsea youngster Jeremie Boga - the Toffees and Graham Potter's Brighton reportedly want the Serie A star.

Sassuolo forward Jeremie Boga is well down Everton’s list of transfer targets with a move to Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion looking more likely at this stage, according to Goal.

If there is one thing Boga is not lacking, apart from searing pace that is, it’s self-belief.

“Eden Hazard is definitely stronger than me (right now), but not in my head, because I know my talent and I know that over time I can reach that level,” a man who was on loan at Birmingham City just two years ago told Goal.

While it is fair to say Boga has a long way to go before he can call a £100 million Real Madrid superstar his equal, the Ivory Coast international has certainly produced a series of performances that Hazard himself would have been proud of in Serie A with eight goals and four assists in 24 games.

As a result, a return to England feels like a real possibility for a player Chelsea sold to Sassuolo for £3.5 million last summer.

Goal reports that Graham Potter’s Brighton are interested in the speedy winger and his cutting edge in the final third would be well received at a Seagulls side who’s lack of ruthlessness has condemned them to a relegation battle.

Everton are allegedly interested too and, while it is no secret that Carlo Ancelotti wants a new right-winger, £13.5 million-rated Boga is far from the Toffees’ number one target.

If Brighton do manage to avoid the drop, the one-time Stamford Bridge youngster feels has a ‘missing link’ feel about him.